Syschem India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore, down 43.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore in June 2019 down 43.02% from Rs. 28.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 81.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019 down 42.98% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2018.

Syschem India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2018.

Syschem India shares closed at 6.52 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.64% returns over the last 6 months and -37.73% over the last 12 months.