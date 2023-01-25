 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Syschem India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore, up 217.71% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syschem India are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore in December 2022 up 217.71% from Rs. 10.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 up 308.81% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 960.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Syschem India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.62 22.49 10.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.62 22.49 10.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.29 15.83 9.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.05 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 1.06 1.02
Depreciation 0.71 0.71 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.41 3.71 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.13 1.23 -1.00
Other Income 0.01 0.13 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.13 1.36 -0.96
Interest 0.06 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.07 1.34 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.07 1.34 -0.99
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.07 1.34 -0.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.07 1.34 -0.99
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 23.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.48 -0.43
Diluted EPS 0.67 0.48 -0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.48 -0.43
Diluted EPS 0.67 0.48 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited