English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Syschem India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore, up 217.71% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syschem India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore in December 2022 up 217.71% from Rs. 10.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 up 308.81% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 960.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Syschem India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.6222.4910.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.6222.4910.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.2915.839.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.05-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.061.02
    Depreciation0.710.710.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.413.710.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.131.23-1.00
    Other Income0.010.130.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.131.36-0.96
    Interest0.060.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.071.34-0.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.071.34-0.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.071.34-0.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.071.34-0.99
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5423.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.48-0.43
    Diluted EPS0.670.48-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.48-0.43
    Diluted EPS0.670.48-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited