Syschem India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore, up 217.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.62 crore in December 2022 up 217.71% from Rs. 10.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 up 308.81% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 960.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Syschem India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

