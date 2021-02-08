Syschem India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.03 crore, up 30.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.03 crore in December 2020 up 30.16% from Rs. 15.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 up 1.97% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020 up 8.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

Syschem India shares closed at 8.33 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.71% returns over the last 6 months and 3.09% over the last 12 months.