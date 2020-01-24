Syschem India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.39 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.39 crore in December 2019 up 50% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019 down 3123.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019 down 276.27% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018.

Syschem India shares closed at 7.00 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.