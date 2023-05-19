English
    Syrma SGS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 429.91 crore, up 140.9% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syrma SGS Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 429.91 crore in March 2023 up 140.9% from Rs. 178.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.12 crore in March 2023 up 730% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.77 crore in March 2023 up 448.99% from Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2022.

    Syrma SGS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

    Syrma SGS shares closed at 318.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months

    Syrma SGS Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations429.91276.47178.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations429.91276.47178.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials317.90198.97138.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.235.521.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.015.04-11.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4215.5012.95
    Depreciation5.564.363.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.1835.4832.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6211.601.08
    Other Income19.5912.974.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2124.575.99
    Interest2.773.770.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.4420.805.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.4420.805.19
    Tax18.315.152.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1215.653.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1215.653.03
    Equity Share Capital176.78176.78137.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.420.890.22
    Diluted EPS1.410.880.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.420.890.22
    Diluted EPS1.410.880.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    
    #Earnings #Miscellaneous #Results #Syrma SGS #Syrma SGS Technology
    May 19, 2023