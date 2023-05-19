Syrma SGS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 429.91 crore, up 140.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.91 crore in March 2023 up 140.9% from Rs. 178.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.12 crore in March 2023 up 730% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.77 crore in March 2023 up 448.99% from Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2022.

Syrma SGS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

Syrma SGS shares closed at 318.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months