Syrma SGS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 308.29 crore, up 65.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.29 crore in June 2023 up 65.64% from Rs. 186.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2023 up 308.2% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2023 up 140.98% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

Syrma SGS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Syrma SGS shares closed at 499.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.41% returns over the last 6 months