English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Syrma SGS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 601.31 crore, up 54.44% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syrma SGS Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 601.31 crore in June 2023 up 54.44% from Rs. 389.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.52 crore in June 2023 up 83.02% from Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.02 crore in June 2023 up 63.94% from Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022.

    Syrma SGS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

    Syrma SGS shares closed at 499.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.41% returns over the last 6 months

    Syrma SGS Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations601.31679.53389.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations601.31679.53389.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials487.29500.90279.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.211.230.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.8531.46-10.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.1126.8024.28
    Depreciation10.158.847.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.6259.9361.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7950.3826.41
    Other Income22.0821.632.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8772.0128.85
    Interest7.533.904.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3468.1123.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.3468.1123.87
    Tax13.0125.256.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.3342.8617.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.3342.8617.08
    Minority Interest0.19-0.56-1.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.020.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.5242.3215.58
    Equity Share Capital176.78176.78141.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.612.431.23
    Diluted EPS1.602.411.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.612.431.23
    Diluted EPS1.602.411.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Syrma SGS #Syrma SGS Technology
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!