Synthiko Foils Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in September 2022 up 7.91% from Rs. 6.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 77.5% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 69.49% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

Synthiko Foils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Synthiko Foils shares closed at 337.55 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 679.56% returns over the last 6 months and 561.86% over the last 12 months.