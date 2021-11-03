Synthiko Foils Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore, down 29.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore in September 2021 down 29.88% from Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 up 36.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021 up 20.41% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

Synthiko Foils EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2020.

Synthiko Foils shares closed at 51.80 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 111.43% returns over the last 6 months and 70.96% over the last 12 months.