Synthiko Foils Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in March 2023 down 13.07% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 425% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Synthiko Foils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Synthiko Foils shares closed at 180.60 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.17% returns over the last 6 months and 342.11% over the last 12 months.