Synthiko Foils Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore, up 18.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore in March 2022 up 18.55% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 92.48% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 64% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Synthiko Foils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2021.

Synthiko Foils shares closed at 34.95 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.67% returns over the last 6 months and 38.97% over the last 12 months.