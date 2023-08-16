Synthiko Foils Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, down 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in June 2023 down 2.87% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 117.1% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Synthiko Foils shares closed at 125.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.10% returns over the last 6 months and 225.36% over the last 12 months.