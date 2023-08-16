English
    Synthiko Foils Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, down 2.87% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synthiko Foils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in June 2023 down 2.87% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 117.1% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Synthiko Foils shares closed at 125.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.10% returns over the last 6 months and 225.36% over the last 12 months.

    Synthiko Foils
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.136.067.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.136.067.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.585.204.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69-0.301.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.430.41
    Depreciation0.040.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.430.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.250.22
    Other Income0.00-0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.240.23
    Interest0.080.120.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.120.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.120.17
    Tax0.000.030.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.090.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.090.12
    Equity Share Capital0.870.870.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.510.71
    Diluted EPS-0.120.51--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.510.71
    Diluted EPS-0.120.51--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results #Synthiko Foils
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

