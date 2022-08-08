Synthiko Foils Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.34 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.34 crore in June 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 52.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Synthiko Foils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.

Synthiko Foils shares closed at 45.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 60.14% over the last 12 months.