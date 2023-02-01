Synthiko Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 147.23% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.