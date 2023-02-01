 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Synthiko Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synthiko Foils are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 147.23% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Synthiko Foils
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.92 7.33 8.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.92 7.33 8.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.92 6.20 6.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.71 0.25 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.39 0.50
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.30 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.13 0.50
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.13 0.51
Interest 0.06 0.04 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 0.10 0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.10 0.34
Tax -0.04 0.02 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 0.07 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 0.07 0.25
Equity Share Capital 0.87 0.87 0.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 0.43 1.45
Diluted EPS -- 0.43 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 0.43 1.45
Diluted EPS -- 0.43 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited