Synthiko Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 147.23% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Synthiko Foils shares closed at 234.55 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 470.68% returns over the last 6 months and 355.00% over the last 12 months.