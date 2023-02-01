Synthiko Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synthiko Foils are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 147.23% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.
Synthiko Foils shares closed at 234.55 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 470.68% returns over the last 6 months and 355.00% over the last 12 months.
|Synthiko Foils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.92
|7.33
|8.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.92
|7.33
|8.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.92
|6.20
|6.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.71
|0.25
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.39
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.30
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.13
|0.50
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.13
|0.51
|Interest
|0.06
|0.04
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.10
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.10
|0.34
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.07
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.07
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|0.87
|0.87
|0.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.43
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.43
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.43
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.43
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited