    Synthiko Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synthiko Foils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 147.23% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 108.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

    Synthiko Foils
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.927.338.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.927.338.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.926.206.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.710.250.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.390.50
    Depreciation0.050.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.300.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.130.50
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.130.51
    Interest0.060.040.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.100.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.100.34
    Tax-0.040.020.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.070.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.070.25
    Equity Share Capital0.870.870.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.690.431.45
    Diluted EPS--0.431.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.690.431.45
    Diluted EPS--0.431.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited