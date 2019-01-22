App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syngene Q3 net profit up 6% to Rs 87 cr



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International on Tuesday reported a 6.09 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 87 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 484.4 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 399.3 crore for the same period a year ago.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Syngene International

