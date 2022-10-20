Syngene Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 768.10 crore, up 26.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 768.10 crore in September 2022 up 26.02% from Rs. 609.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.50 crore in September 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 66.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.10 crore in September 2022 up 21.63% from Rs. 190.00 crore in September 2021.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 589.25 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.43% over the last 12 months.