Syngene Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 768.10 crore, up 26.02% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 768.10 crore in September 2022 up 26.02% from Rs. 609.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.50 crore in September 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 66.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.10 crore in September 2022 up 21.63% from Rs. 190.00 crore in September 2021.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 589.25 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.43% over the last 12 months.

Syngene International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 768.10 644.50 609.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 768.10 644.50 609.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 218.20 210.20 183.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.20 -49.00 -16.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 200.30 180.30 179.40
Depreciation 90.20 86.10 76.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.10 131.10 85.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.50 85.80 100.90
Other Income 15.40 15.50 12.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.90 101.30 113.80
Interest 11.70 9.40 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 129.20 91.90 112.60
Exceptional Items -- -- -30.70
P/L Before Tax 129.20 91.90 81.90
Tax 27.70 18.70 15.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.50 73.20 66.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.50 73.20 66.50
Equity Share Capital 401.40 401.40 400.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 1.84 1.64
Diluted EPS 2.51 1.82 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 1.84 1.64
Diluted EPS 2.51 1.82 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
