Syngene Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 517.00 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 517.00 crore in September 2020 up 11.28% from Rs. 464.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.60 crore in September 2020 down 34.69% from Rs. 128.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.80 crore in September 2020 up 5.83% from Rs. 159.50 crore in September 2019.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.22 in September 2019.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 534.50 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 73.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.39% over the last 12 months.