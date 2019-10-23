App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syngene Intl Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 464.60 crore, up 10.99% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 464.60 crore in September 2019 up 10.99% from Rs. 418.60 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.00 crore in September 2019 up 63.68% from Rs. 78.20 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.50 crore in September 2019 up 10.23% from Rs. 144.70 crore in September 2018.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.95 in September 2018.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 326.75 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 9.32% over the last 12 months.

Syngene International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations464.60420.90418.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations464.60420.90418.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials124.90112.30106.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.20-6.804.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost130.20130.50113.00
Depreciation52.6047.4039.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.4063.9068.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.3073.6086.60
Other Income20.6020.5018.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.9094.10104.80
Interest8.407.108.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.5087.0096.60
Exceptional Items71.30----
P/L Before Tax169.8087.0096.60
Tax41.8015.1018.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.0071.9078.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.0071.9078.20
Equity Share Capital400.00400.00200.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.221.813.95
Diluted EPS3.211.803.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.221.813.95
Diluted EPS3.211.803.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Syngene International #Syngene Intl

