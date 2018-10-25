Syngene Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 418.60 crore, up 24.88% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 418.60 crore in September 2018 up 24.88% from Rs. 335.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.20 crore in September 2018 up 1.69% from Rs. 76.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.70 crore in September 2018 up 11.39% from Rs. 129.90 crore in September 2017.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.88 in September 2017.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 583.65 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.94% returns over the last 6 months and 16.73% over the last 12 months.