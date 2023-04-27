 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Syngene Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 994.40 crore, up 31.07% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 994.40 crore in March 2023 up 31.07% from Rs. 758.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.00 crore in March 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 147.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.20 crore in March 2023 up 28.48% from Rs. 264.00 crore in March 2022.

Syngene International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 994.40 786.60 758.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 994.40 786.60 758.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 256.20 217.60 184.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.60 -11.40 30.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 228.40 203.20 167.80
Depreciation 88.10 94.60 80.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.80 146.80 126.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 228.30 135.80 169.00
Other Income 22.80 17.20 14.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.10 153.00 183.70
Interest 10.40 13.70 5.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 240.70 139.30 178.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 240.70 139.30 178.10
Tax 51.70 29.80 31.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.00 109.50 147.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.00 109.50 147.00
Equity Share Capital 401.40 401.40 400.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 2.73 3.69
Diluted EPS 4.68 2.71 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 2.73 3.69
Diluted EPS 4.68 2.71 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited