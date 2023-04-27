Syngene Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 994.40 crore, up 31.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 994.40 crore in March 2023 up 31.07% from Rs. 758.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.00 crore in March 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 147.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.20 crore in March 2023 up 28.48% from Rs. 264.00 crore in March 2022.