Syngene Intl Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 533.90 crore, up 30.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.90 crore in March 2019 up 30.51% from Rs. 409.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.80 crore in March 2019 up 18.39% from Rs. 84.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.40 crore in March 2019 up 24.07% from Rs. 145.40 crore in March 2018.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2018.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 600.40 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.38% over the last 12 months.