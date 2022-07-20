 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Syngene Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.50 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 644.50 crore in June 2022 up 8.56% from Rs. 593.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.20 crore in June 2022 down 4.81% from Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.40 crore in June 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 176.70 crore in June 2021.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2021.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 614.00 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Syngene International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 644.50 758.70 593.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 644.50 758.70 593.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.20 184.70 206.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.00 30.10 -11.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 180.30 167.80 167.90
Depreciation 86.10 80.30 74.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.10 126.80 66.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.80 169.00 89.70
Other Income 15.50 14.70 12.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.30 183.70 102.00
Interest 9.40 5.60 7.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.90 178.10 94.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.90 178.10 94.10
Tax 18.70 31.10 17.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.20 147.00 76.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.20 147.00 76.90
Equity Share Capital 401.40 400.80 400.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 3.69 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.82 3.65 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 3.69 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.82 3.65 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
