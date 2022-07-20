Syngene Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.50 crore, up 8.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.50 crore in June 2022 up 8.56% from Rs. 593.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.20 crore in June 2022 down 4.81% from Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.40 crore in June 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 176.70 crore in June 2021.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2021.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 614.00 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)