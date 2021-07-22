Syngene Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 593.70 crore, up 41.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.70 crore in June 2021 up 41.29% from Rs. 420.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2021 up 33.04% from Rs. 57.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.70 crore in June 2021 up 26.67% from Rs. 139.50 crore in June 2020.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2020.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 651.45 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 54.23% over the last 12 months.