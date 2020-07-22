Syngene Intl Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 420.20 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.20 crore in June 2020 down 0.17% from Rs. 420.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.80 crore in June 2020 down 19.61% from Rs. 71.90 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.50 crore in June 2020 down 1.41% from Rs. 141.50 crore in June 2019.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2019.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 423.85 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 29.72% over the last 12 months.