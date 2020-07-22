App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syngene Intl Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 420.20 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.20 crore in June 2020 down 0.17% from Rs. 420.90 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.80 crore in June 2020 down 19.61% from Rs. 71.90 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.50 crore in June 2020 down 1.41% from Rs. 141.50 crore in June 2019.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2019.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 423.85 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 29.72% over the last 12 months.

Syngene International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations420.20607.30420.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations420.20607.30420.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials92.70136.50112.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.007.70-6.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost136.50161.50130.50
Depreciation66.1062.3047.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.8097.9063.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.10141.4073.60
Other Income15.3020.5020.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.40161.9094.10
Interest7.409.307.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.00152.6087.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.00152.6087.00
Tax8.2032.6015.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.80120.0071.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.80120.0071.90
Equity Share Capital400.00400.00400.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.463.021.81
Diluted EPS1.453.011.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.463.021.81
Diluted EPS1.453.011.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

