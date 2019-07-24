Syngene Intl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 420.90 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.90 crore in June 2019 up 3.67% from Rs. 406.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.90 crore in June 2019 up 8.94% from Rs. 66.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.50 crore in June 2019 up 10.55% from Rs. 128.00 crore in June 2018.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2018.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 322.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.20% returns over the last 6 months and 7.51% over the last 12 months.