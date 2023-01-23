Syngene Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 786.60 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:Net Sales at Rs 786.60 crore in December 2022 up 23% from Rs. 639.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.9% from Rs. 103.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.60 crore in December 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 215.50 crore in December 2021.
Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021.
|Syngene Intl shares closed at 605.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 4.15% over the last 12 months.
|Syngene International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|786.60
|768.10
|639.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|786.60
|768.10
|639.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|217.60
|218.20
|195.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.40
|-19.20
|-23.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|203.20
|200.30
|182.70
|Depreciation
|94.60
|90.20
|78.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|146.80
|153.10
|82.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|135.80
|125.50
|124.10
|Other Income
|17.20
|15.40
|12.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|153.00
|140.90
|137.00
|Interest
|13.70
|11.70
|9.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|139.30
|129.20
|127.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|139.30
|129.20
|127.60
|Tax
|29.80
|27.70
|24.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|109.50
|101.50
|103.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|109.50
|101.50
|103.40
|Equity Share Capital
|401.40
|401.40
|400.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.73
|2.53
|2.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.71
|2.51
|2.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.73
|2.53
|2.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.71
|2.51
|2.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited