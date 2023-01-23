 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Syngene Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 786.60 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:Net Sales at Rs 786.60 crore in December 2022 up 23% from Rs. 639.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.9% from Rs. 103.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.60 crore in December 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 215.50 crore in December 2021.
Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021. Syngene Intl shares closed at 605.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 4.15% over the last 12 months.
Syngene International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations786.60768.10639.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations786.60768.10639.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials217.60218.20195.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.40-19.20-23.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost203.20200.30182.70
Depreciation94.6090.2078.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses146.80153.1082.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.80125.50124.10
Other Income17.2015.4012.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.00140.90137.00
Interest13.7011.709.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.30129.20127.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax139.30129.20127.60
Tax29.8027.7024.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.50101.50103.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.50101.50103.40
Equity Share Capital401.40401.40400.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.732.532.55
Diluted EPS2.712.512.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.732.532.55
Diluted EPS2.712.512.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

