you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Syngene Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 639.50 crore, up 9.48% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 639.50 crore in December 2021 up 9.48% from Rs. 584.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.40 crore in December 2021 up 1.57% from Rs. 101.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.50 crore in December 2021 up 11.83% from Rs. 192.70 crore in December 2020.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2020.

Close

Syngene Intl shares closed at 608.00 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)

Syngene International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations639.50609.50584.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations639.50609.50584.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials195.90183.60163.40
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.80-16.10-15.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost182.70179.40171.50
Depreciation78.5076.2069.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses82.1085.5089.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.10100.90105.90
Other Income12.9012.9017.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.00113.80123.00
Interest9.401.207.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.60112.60115.90
Exceptional Items---30.70--
P/L Before Tax127.6081.90115.90
Tax24.2015.4014.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.4066.50101.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.4066.50101.80
Equity Share Capital400.80400.80400.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.551.642.56
Diluted EPS2.541.632.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.551.642.56
Diluted EPS2.541.632.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Syngene International #Syngene Intl
first published: Jan 21, 2022 09:49 am

