Syngene Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 584.10 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 584.10 crore in December 2020 up 12.52% from Rs. 519.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.80 crore in December 2020 up 11.14% from Rs. 91.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.70 crore in December 2020 up 11.32% from Rs. 173.10 crore in December 2019.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2019.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 609.75 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.86% returns over the last 6 months and 98.97% over the last 12 months.