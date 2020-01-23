Syngene Intl Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 519.10 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.10 crore in December 2019 up 11.13% from Rs. 467.10 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.60 crore in December 2019 up 5.65% from Rs. 86.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.10 crore in December 2019 up 9.84% from Rs. 157.60 crore in December 2018.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.37 in December 2018.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 309.95 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 7.33% over the last 12 months.