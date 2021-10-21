Syngene Intl Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 610.20 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.20 crore in September 2021 up 17.44% from Rs. 519.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.70 crore in September 2021 down 20.69% from Rs. 84.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.30 crore in September 2021 up 12.27% from Rs. 169.50 crore in September 2020.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2020.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 605.95 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 9.20% over the last 12 months.