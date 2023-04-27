Syngene Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 994.40 crore, up 31.17% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 994.40 785.90 758.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 994.40 785.90 758.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 256.20 217.60 184.70 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.60 -11.40 30.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 237.60 210.80 173.60 Depreciation 95.60 94.60 80.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 148.90 137.90 119.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.50 136.40 170.00 Other Income 22.80 17.20 14.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.30 153.60 184.70 Interest 10.40 13.70 5.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 230.90 139.90 179.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 230.90 139.90 179.10 Tax 52.20 30.20 31.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 178.70 109.70 147.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 178.70 109.70 147.80 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 178.70 109.70 147.80 Equity Share Capital 401.40 401.40 400.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.46 2.74 3.71 Diluted EPS 4.43 2.71 3.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.46 2.74 3.71 Diluted EPS 4.43 2.71 3.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited