Syngene Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 994.40 crore, up 31.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:Net Sales at Rs 994.40 crore in March 2023 up 31.17% from Rs. 758.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.91% from Rs. 147.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.90 crore in March 2023 up 27.13% from Rs. 265.00 crore in March 2022.
Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2022.
|Syngene Intl shares closed at 624.40 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.96% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.
|Syngene International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|994.40
|785.90
|758.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|994.40
|785.90
|758.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|256.20
|217.60
|184.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.60
|-11.40
|30.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|237.60
|210.80
|173.60
|Depreciation
|95.60
|94.60
|80.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|148.90
|137.90
|119.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|218.50
|136.40
|170.00
|Other Income
|22.80
|17.20
|14.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|241.30
|153.60
|184.70
|Interest
|10.40
|13.70
|5.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|230.90
|139.90
|179.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|230.90
|139.90
|179.10
|Tax
|52.20
|30.20
|31.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|178.70
|109.70
|147.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|178.70
|109.70
|147.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|178.70
|109.70
|147.80
|Equity Share Capital
|401.40
|401.40
|400.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.46
|2.74
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.43
|2.71
|3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.46
|2.74
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.43
|2.71
|3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited