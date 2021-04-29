MARKET NEWS

Syngene Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 658.60 crore, up 8.45% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 658.60 crore in March 2021 up 8.45% from Rs. 607.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.60 crore in March 2021 up 33.61% from Rs. 120.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.80 crore in March 2021 up 4.1% from Rs. 224.60 crore in March 2020.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2020.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 608.60 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 96.64% over the last 12 months.

Syngene International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations658.60584.50607.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations658.60584.50607.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials164.30163.40136.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.80-15.707.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost182.60176.00164.10
Depreciation70.0069.7062.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses99.1084.6094.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.40106.50141.80
Other Income18.4017.1020.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.80123.60162.30
Interest6.607.109.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.20116.50153.00
Exceptional Items35.00----
P/L Before Tax192.20116.50153.00
Tax31.6014.3032.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities160.60102.20120.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period160.60102.20120.20
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates160.60102.20120.20
Equity Share Capital400.00400.00400.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.042.573.03
Diluted EPS4.012.553.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.042.573.03
Diluted EPS4.012.553.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:00 pm

