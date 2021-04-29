Syngene Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 658.60 crore, up 8.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 658.60 crore in March 2021 up 8.45% from Rs. 607.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.60 crore in March 2021 up 33.61% from Rs. 120.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.80 crore in March 2021 up 4.1% from Rs. 224.60 crore in March 2020.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2020.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 608.60 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 96.64% over the last 12 months.