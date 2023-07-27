English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Syngene Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 808.10 crore, up 25.38% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 808.10 crore in June 2023 up 25.38% from Rs. 644.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.40 crore in June 2023 up 26.39% from Rs. 73.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.50 crore in June 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 188.30 crore in June 2022.

    Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

    Syngene Intl shares closed at 762.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.07% over the last 12 months.

    Syngene International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations808.10994.40644.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations808.10994.40644.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.40256.20210.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.4037.60-49.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost215.40237.60186.10
    Depreciation102.1095.6086.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.00148.90124.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.80218.5086.70
    Other Income23.6022.8015.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.40241.30102.20
    Interest10.5010.409.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.90230.9092.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.90230.9092.80
    Tax29.5052.2018.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.40178.7073.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.40178.7073.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.40178.7073.90
    Equity Share Capital402.00401.40401.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.334.461.85
    Diluted EPS2.324.431.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.334.461.85
    Diluted EPS2.324.431.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Syngene International #Syngene Intl
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!