Syngene Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 808.10 crore, up 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.10 crore in June 2023 up 25.38% from Rs. 644.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.40 crore in June 2023 up 26.39% from Rs. 73.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.50 crore in June 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 188.30 crore in June 2022.

Syngene Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 762.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.07% over the last 12 months.