Syngene Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 785.90 crore, up 22.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 785.90 768.10 641.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 785.90 768.10 641.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 217.60 218.20 195.90 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.40 -19.20 -23.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 210.80 207.20 188.80 Depreciation 94.60 90.20 78.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 137.90 145.40 77.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.40 126.30 124.90 Other Income 17.20 15.40 12.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.60 141.70 137.80 Interest 13.70 11.70 9.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.90 130.00 128.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 139.90 130.00 128.40 Tax 30.20 28.00 24.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.70 102.00 104.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.70 102.00 104.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.70 102.00 104.00 Equity Share Capital 401.40 401.40 400.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.74 2.55 2.57 Diluted EPS 2.71 2.53 2.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.74 2.54 2.57 Diluted EPS 2.71 2.53 2.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited