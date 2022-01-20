Syngene Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 641.40 crore, up 9.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.40 crore in December 2021 up 9.73% from Rs. 584.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.00 crore in December 2021 up 1.76% from Rs. 102.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.30 crore in December 2021 up 11.9% from Rs. 193.30 crore in December 2020.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2020.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 593.85 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.92% over the last 12 months.