Syngene International Q3 profit up 6% to Rs 92cr

Syngene International on January 22 reported 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 92 crore for December quarter 2019-20. The company had posted a profit of Rs 87 crore for the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income rose to Rs 539 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 484 crore for the same period a year ago.

"Syngene's third quarter revenue grew 11 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year mainly driven by strong performances from Discovery Services and Development Services," Syngene International CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Syngene International stock settled at Rs 309.15 on the BSE, up 0.82 per cent from the previous close.