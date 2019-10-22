App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syngene International Q2 profit up 64% to Rs 128 cr

Total income stood at Rs 485.2 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 436.8 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International on October 22 reported 63.60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 78.3 crore in the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue grew 11 per cent to Rs 485 crore from Rs 437 crore in the year-ago period.

"Continued growth in our Discovery Services business, combined with consistent performances in our dedicated R&D centres and Development Services business were key to this performance," CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Shares of Syngene International closed at Rs 326.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.64 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Business #Results #Syngene International

