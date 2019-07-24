App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syngene International net profit rises 9% to Rs 72 cr in April-June quarter

The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 441.4 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 424.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International on July 24 reported a 9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.2 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 441.4 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 424.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"The quarter saw continued steady growth in the discovery services and dedicated R&D centres verticals. Growth in development services and manufacturing services was impacted by project phasing and is expected to pick up through the remainder of the year," Syngene International CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Close

Mahesh Bhalgat was appointed as Chief Operating Officer with effect from July 1, 2019, the company said.

Shares of Syngene International Ltd closed at Rs 314.15 per scrip on BSE, down 2.38 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Business #Results #Syngene International

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.