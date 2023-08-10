Synergy Green I Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.83 crore, up 62.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.83 crore in June 2023 up 62.22% from Rs. 51.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2023 up 240.84% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in June 2023 up 171.63% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

Synergy Green I EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

Synergy Green I shares closed at 211.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.52% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.