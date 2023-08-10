English
    Synergy Green I Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.83 crore, up 62.22% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synergy Green Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.83 crore in June 2023 up 62.22% from Rs. 51.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2023 up 240.84% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in June 2023 up 171.63% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

    Synergy Green I EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

    Synergy Green I shares closed at 211.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.52% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.

    Synergy Green Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.8385.1851.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.8385.1851.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.3932.2029.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.088.14-10.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.946.225.71
    Depreciation2.773.092.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.9427.7923.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.717.740.71
    Other Income0.370.150.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.097.900.74
    Interest3.443.313.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.654.59-2.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.654.59-2.40
    Tax1.161.16-0.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.493.43-1.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.493.43-1.77
    Equity Share Capital14.1314.1314.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.762.43-1.25
    Diluted EPS1.762.43-1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.762.43-1.25
    Diluted EPS1.762.43-1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

