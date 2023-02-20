 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Synergy Green I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore, down 3.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synergy Green Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.9% from Rs. 70.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

Synergy Green Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.81 85.04 70.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.81 85.04 70.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.32 37.24 34.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.86 0.38 -2.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.15 6.10 5.87
Depreciation 3.02 2.99 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.82 35.80 27.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.35 2.53 1.59
Other Income 0.09 0.16 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.43 2.70 1.86
Interest 4.15 3.48 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -0.78 -0.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -0.78 -0.87
Tax 0.01 -0.71 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.72 -0.07 -1.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.72 -0.07 -1.07
Equity Share Capital 14.13 14.13 14.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.05 -0.76
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.05 -0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.05 -0.76
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.05 -0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited