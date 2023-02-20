English
    Synergy Green I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore, down 3.9% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synergy Green Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.9% from Rs. 70.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

    Synergy Green I shares closed at 128.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.25% returns over the last 6 months and -23.97% over the last 12 months.

    Synergy Green Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.8185.0470.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.8185.0470.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.3237.2434.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.860.38-2.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.156.105.87
    Depreciation3.022.992.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8235.8027.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.352.531.59
    Other Income0.090.160.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.432.701.86
    Interest4.153.482.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.78-0.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-0.78-0.87
    Tax0.01-0.710.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.72-0.07-1.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.72-0.07-1.07
    Equity Share Capital14.1314.1314.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-0.05-0.76
    Diluted EPS-0.51-0.05-0.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-0.05-0.76
    Diluted EPS-0.51-0.05-0.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

