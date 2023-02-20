Synergy Green I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore, down 3.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.9% from Rs. 70.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

Synergy Green I shares closed at 128.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.25% returns over the last 6 months and -23.97% over the last 12 months.