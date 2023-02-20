Synergy Green I Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore, down 3.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synergy Green Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.9% from Rs. 70.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.
Synergy Green I shares closed at 128.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.25% returns over the last 6 months and -23.97% over the last 12 months.
|Synergy Green Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.81
|85.04
|70.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.81
|85.04
|70.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.32
|37.24
|34.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.86
|0.38
|-2.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.15
|6.10
|5.87
|Depreciation
|3.02
|2.99
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.82
|35.80
|27.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|2.53
|1.59
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.16
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.43
|2.70
|1.86
|Interest
|4.15
|3.48
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.78
|-0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.78
|-0.87
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.71
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|-0.07
|-1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|-0.07
|-1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|14.13
|14.13
|14.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.05
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.05
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.05
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.05
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited