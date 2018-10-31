Syndicate Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,572.29 crore, down 4.68% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syndicate Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,572.29 crore in September 2018 down 4.68% from Rs. 1649.5 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,542.54 crore in September 2018 down 1565.74% from Rs. 105.24 crore in September 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 570.07 crore in September 2018 down 51.43% from Rs. 1,173.74 crore in September 2017.
Syndicate Bank shares closed at 35.00 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.48% returns over the last 6 months and -58.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Syndicate Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,804.26
|3,689.91
|4,031.76
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,444.17
|1,387.26
|1,260.56
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|90.53
|87.39
|266.27
|(d) Others
|60.35
|92.63
|0.42
|Other Income
|489.56
|380.32
|860.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,827.02
|3,751.34
|3,909.51
|Employees Cost
|988.69
|869.08
|896.21
|Other Expenses
|503.09
|458.48
|439.75
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|570.07
|558.61
|1,173.74
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,217.26
|2,326.82
|891.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,647.19
|-1,768.21
|282.58
|Tax
|-104.65
|-486.44
|177.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,542.54
|-1,281.77
|105.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,542.54
|-1,281.77
|105.24
|Equity Share Capital
|1,417.27
|1,417.27
|904.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|11,974.71
|11,974.71
|11,684.02
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|73.07
|73.07
|72.92
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.88
|-9.04
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-10.88
|-9.04
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.88
|-9.04
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-10.88
|-9.04
|1.16
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|27,131.14
|26,361.52
|20,176.64
|ii) Net NPA
|13,321.30
|13,010.80
|11,894.30
|i) % of Gross NPA
|12.98
|12.59
|9.39
|ii) % of Net NPA
|6.83
|6.64
|5.76
|Return on Assets %
|-2.03
|-1.70
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|24.50
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|27.08
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|65.96
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|72.92
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited