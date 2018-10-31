Syndicate Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,572.29 crore, down 4.68% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,572.29 crore in September 2018 down 4.68% from Rs. 1649.5 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,542.54 crore in September 2018 down 1565.74% from Rs. 105.24 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 570.07 crore in September 2018 down 51.43% from Rs. 1,173.74 crore in September 2017.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 35.00 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.48% returns over the last 6 months and -58.21% over the last 12 months.