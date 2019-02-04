Syndicate Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,618.48 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,618.48 crore in December 2018 down 0.29% from Rs. 1623.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.99 crore in December 2018 up 112.42% from Rs. 869.77 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 633.55 crore in December 2018 down 18.33% from Rs. 775.76 crore in December 2017.

Syndicate Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.97 in December 2017.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 37.30 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.84% returns over the last 6 months and -46.21% over the last 12 months.