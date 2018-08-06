App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syndicate Bank Q1 net loss widens nearly 5 times to Rs 1,282 crore, NPAs soar

The loss increased due to fall in interest income and rise in non-performing assets (NPAs)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Net loss of state-owned lender Syndicate Bank widened almost five times to Rs 1,281.77 crore for the quarter ending June 2018 due to a fall in interest income and a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs).

A year ago the bank’s net loss stood at Rs 263.19 crore ending June 2017.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, declined by 5.9 percent to Rs 1,505.85 crore as compared with Rs 1,600.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Other income or non-interest income dropped by 44.7 percent to Rs 380.32 crore, down from Rs 687.36 crore in the same quarter last year.

related news

Provisions

During the quarter, provisions jumped 74.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,326.82 crore (Rs 1,774.11 crore towards NPAs) from Rs 1,333.88 crore (Rs 1,385.66 crore) in April to June period last year.

Sequentially, provisions declined from Rs 3,937.30 crore (Rs 3,544.68 crore towards NPAs) for the quarter March ending 2018.

NPAs

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPA ratio of the bank worsened to 12.59 percent from 11.53 percent as on March-end 2018 and 9.96 percent as on June end 2017.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs rose to Rs 26,362 crore, up from Rs 25,759 crore and Rs 20,184 crore in March 2018 in June quarter 2017.

Net NPA ratio increased to 6.64 percent (Rs 13,011 crore) versus 6.28 percent (Rs 13,239 crore) in March 2018 and 6.27 percent (Rs 12,188 crore) in June 2017.

Capital

The public sector bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) declined to 11.84 percent (tier-1 ratio of 7.01 percent) from 12.24 percent in March quarter and 12.30 percent a year ago.

Current RBI norms under Basel III require banks to maintain a minimum CAR of nine percent and a Tier-I ratio of 7 percent.

The results were declared post market hours.

The stock of Syndicate Bank closed 2.65 percent down at Rs 44.10 on BSE, when Sensex ended 0.36 percent higher.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:31 pm

tags #NPAs #RBI #Results #Syndicate Bank

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.