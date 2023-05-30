English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Syncom Formula Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syncom Formulations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore in March 2023 up 5.39% from Rs. 58.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 up 77.95% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2023 up 67.37% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.

    Syncom Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    Syncom Formula shares closed at 6.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.31% returns over the last 6 months

    Syncom Formulations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.3757.3858.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.3757.3858.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.5522.0022.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.2110.948.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.961.835.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.207.266.11
    Depreciation1.171.201.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.449.4513.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.774.700.88
    Other Income6.781.985.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.556.686.59
    Interest1.290.720.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.265.975.69
    Exceptional Items0.01---0.01
    P/L Before Tax10.275.975.68
    Tax1.801.820.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.474.154.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.474.154.76
    Equity Share Capital94.0094.0086.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.060.05
    Diluted EPS0.100.060.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.060.05
    Diluted EPS0.100.060.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Syncom Formula #Syncom Formulations
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm