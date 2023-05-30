Syncom Formula Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.37 crore in March 2023 up 5.39% from Rs. 58.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 up 77.95% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2023 up 67.37% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.

Syncom Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 6.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.31% returns over the last 6 months