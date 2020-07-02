Syncom Formula Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.04 crore, down 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.04 crore in March 2020 down 29.72% from Rs. 61.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2020 up 59.17% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2020 up 21.99% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2019.

Syncom Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 2.15 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 190.54% returns over the last 6 months and 138.89% over the last 12 months.